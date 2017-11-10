Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak Continues, Daniel Bryan at New Jersey Devils ‘WWE Night’

Nov 10, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

Curt Hawkins lost his 130th consecutive match, at a WWE Live Event in Hamburg, Germany, to Goldust.

SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan was in attendance at last night’s New Jersey Devils’ ‘WWE Night’ at the Prudential Center (known locally as ‘The Rock’), in Newark, NJ.

