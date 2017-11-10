Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak Continues, Daniel Bryan at New Jersey Devils ‘WWE Night’
Curt Hawkins lost his 130th consecutive match, at a WWE Live Event in Hamburg, Germany, to Goldust.
l haven’t gotten a win on this tour but l do have a lot of @Goldust’s paint all over my gear.
So there’s that.
0-130.#WWEHamburg
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) November 10, 2017
SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan was in attendance at last night’s New Jersey Devils’ ‘WWE Night’ at the Prudential Center (known locally as ‘The Rock’), in Newark, NJ.
Get PUMPED! @WWEDanielBryan is at @NJDevils' #WWE Night and he's got the mic. pic.twitter.com/2uOj9GYKv7
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2017
It's #WWENight for the @NJDevils, and is @WWEDanielBryan having a good time with @Jimmy10Hayes & Brian Gibbons?! YES! YES! YES! pic.twitter.com/ayQeItlYvJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2017