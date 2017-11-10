Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak Continues, Daniel Bryan at New Jersey Devils ‘WWE Night’

Curt Hawkins lost his 130th consecutive match, at a WWE Live Event in Hamburg, Germany, to Goldust.

l haven’t gotten a win on this tour but l do have a lot of @Goldust’s paint all over my gear.

So there’s that.

0-130.#WWEHamburg — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) November 10, 2017

SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan was in attendance at last night’s New Jersey Devils’ ‘WWE Night’ at the Prudential Center (known locally as ‘The Rock’), in Newark, NJ.

