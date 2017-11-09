WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/9/17 – Nottingham, England

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Breezango, The Hype Bros, and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

4. Moustache Mountain defeated Pete Dunne and James Drake

5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Ascension and Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura

