WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/9/17 – Nottingham, England
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Breezango, The Hype Bros, and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin
3. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara
4. Moustache Mountain defeated Pete Dunne and James Drake
5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev
6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Ascension and Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)