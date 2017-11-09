WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/9/17 – Leipzig, Germany

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust and Curt Hawkins

3. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

5. Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan

6. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

7. Tag Team Match (w/Alicia Fox as the Special Guest Referee)

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Matt Hardy

9. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins & The New Day

