Tuesday Viewership for SmackDown Live & Ric Flair ’30 for 30′ Documentary

Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live, which was taped from Manchester, England and saw AJ Styles win the WWE Championship, averaged 2.603 million viewers. This is an increase from the 2.119 million viewers for the October 31st episode, which had to compete with Halloween programming, along with Game 6 of the World Series.

ESPN’s ’30 for 30,’ documentary on Ric Flair, titled Nature Boy, averaged 1.831 million viewers. Nature Boy aired at 10pm ET on ESPN, after SmackDown went off the air on USA Network.

On the Cable Top 150 Originals List, the Ric Flair ’30 for 30′ finished #1 overall in the 18-49 demographic, while SmackDown finished third.

In average viewership, Tuesday’s SmackDown on USA finished eighth, while Nature Boy on ESPN finished 15th, as both had to compete with Election Day coverage.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

