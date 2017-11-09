This Day In Wrestling History – November 9th

1956 – Lou Thesz defeats Whipper Billy Watson, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1975 – Terry Funk defeats Paul Jones, to win the vacant NWA Mid-Atlantic United States Championship.

1976 – The Spoiler defeats Bill Watts, to win the NWA Tri-State North American Heavyweight Championship.

1986 – One Man Gang wins the UWF Heavyweight Championship, by forfeit, after Terry Gordy is injured in a car accident. Also, Bill Irwin & Leroy Brown defeat John Tatum & Jack Victory to win the UWF Tag Team Championship. And Savannah Jack defeats Buddy Roberts, to win the UWF Television Championship.

1997 – WWF Survivor Series is held in Montreal, Quebec in front of 20,593. Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob, that occurred at this event.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Godwinns (Henry O. & Phineas I.) and The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) and The New Blackjacks (Blackjack Bradshaw & Blackjack Windham).

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Truth Commission (The Interrogator, The Jackyl, Recon, & Sniper) defeat The Disciples of Apocalypse (8-Ball, Chainz, Crush, & Skull).

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination match, Team Canada (The British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart, Phil Lafon, & Doug Furnas) defeat Team USA (Goldust, Marc Mero, Steve Blackman, & Vader).

– Kane (with Paul Bearer) defeats Mankind).

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk), along with Ahmed Johnson & Ken Shamrock, defeat The Nation of Domination (D’Lo Brown, Faarooq, Kama Mustafa, & Rocky Maivia).

– Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Owen Hart (with Team Canada in Hart’s corner), to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart, via submission, to win the WWF Championship. In what is known as The Montreal Screwjob, Michaels put Hart in the sharpshooter, and, even though Hart did not submit, referee Earl Hebner immediately called for the bell (under orders from Vince McMahon). Bret Hart spit in Vince’s face after the match, destroyed television equipment, and punched Vince in the face in the backstage area. Bret would immediately move on to World Championship Wrestling, and would not return to WWE television until 2010.

2008 – TNA Turning Point is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Eric Young wins a Ten-Man X Division Elimination Rankings Match.

– Roxxi & Taylor Wilde defeat Raisha Saeed & Awesome Kong.

– Rhino defeats Sheik Abdul Bashir.

– Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) defeat The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Booker T (with Sharmell) defeats Christian Cage, to retain the TNA Legends Championship.

– Kurt Angle defeats Abyss, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– Kevin Nash defeats Samoa Joe.

– Sting defeats AJ Styles, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – British boxer Ricky Hatton guest-hosts Monday Night RAW, and defeats Chavo Guerrero, Jr. in a Boxer-vs-Wrestler MMA Match.

2013 – At New Japan’s Power Struggle event, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defeat Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Taka Michinoku), to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. In a Three-Way, Two-Fall, Tornado Tag Team Match, The IronGodz (Jax Dane & Rob Conway) defeat The Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & Lance Archer) and Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship. In the second fall, The Killer Elite Squad defeat Tencozy and The IronGodz, to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne (24 years old); former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (58 years old); Japanese wrestler Mizuki Endoh (46 years old); Mexico indie wrestler Lady Flamer (18 years old); Spirit Squad member & former World Tag Team Champion, Nick Mitchell (35 years old); and WWE Grand Slam Champion Chris Jericho (47 years old).

