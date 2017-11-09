The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Total Divas Season 7 Episode 2
On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 7 Episode 2. Topics on the show included:
*Nattie & Naomi babysit Birdie
*Maryse tries to makeover Alexa Bliss
*Alexa Bliss reveals part of her past struggles
*Lana wrestling career ending?
And More!
