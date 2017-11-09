The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Total Divas Season 7 Episode 2

Nov 9, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 7 Episode 2. Topics on the show included:

*Nattie & Naomi babysit Birdie
*Maryse tries to makeover Alexa Bliss
*Alexa Bliss reveals part of her past struggles
*Lana wrestling career ending?

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 7 Episode 1 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra110817.mp3

