Stone Cold Posts Throwback Photo on Instagram, from WWF Tour Bus In 1996
Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a Throwback Thursday photo on his Instagram account. The photo is from an overseas tour in 1996 and features Austin, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Razor Ramon, and Paul Bearer, among others. The photo had to have been taken early in 1996, as Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) and Diesel (Kevin Nash), had left for WCW in May & June 1996.
WWF overseas tour from around 96 or 97… Can't remember. But damn what a crew, and this was only one bus… #soldout #nomoreroom #jackdaniels #whiskeybentandhellbound #atleastsomeofus #morejackdaniels #designateddriver #prowrestling #wwf #someoftheseguysmightgetoveroneday #norestforthewicked #ridelikethewind #goodtimes
SOURCE: USA TODAY
Follow Bill Fenbers on Twitter @Bill_Fenbers