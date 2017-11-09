Stone Cold Posts Throwback Photo on Instagram, from WWF Tour Bus In 1996

Nov 9, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a Throwback Thursday photo on his Instagram account.  The photo is from an overseas tour in 1996 and features Austin, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Razor Ramon, and Paul Bearer, among others.  The photo had to have been taken early in 1996, as Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) and Diesel (Kevin Nash), had left for WCW in May & June 1996.

SOURCE:  USA TODAY

