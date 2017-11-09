Minor Back & Forth at Bound For Glory Catering, More on Tonight’s Impact, Grado

– Below is video of Grado following his Monster’s Ball loss to Abyss at Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which saw interference from Laurel Van Ness and Rosemary.

– Sonjay Dutt vs. Matt Sydal, El Hijo del Fantasma vs. GHC Champion Eddie Edwards, Allie in singles action, Sami Callihan & Impact Tag Team Champions oVe in six-man action and an appearance by Global Champion Eli Drake has been announced for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode. As noted, the show will also feature Johnny Impact calling out Alberto El Patron.

– There was a “funny back & forth” incident at catering before Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa with Bobby Lashley and an un-named X Division competitor, according to PWInsider. The X Division talent reportedly complained about the food, which led to Lashley sharply reminding the wrestler that he shouldn’t even be commenting on the quality of the food because of how short his career has been, then telling him to go buy his own food if he wasn’t happy with that was provided. Lashley’s blunt response was well-received among some of the veteran talents.

