Luke Harper – Damnation Preview, Triple H vs. Rusev, Post-WWE 205 Live, The Flairs

– Below is a behind-the-scenes preview for Luke Harper’s appearance on USA Network’s “Damnation” series. The Bludgeon Brother will appear on the December 5th episode. The new original drama premiered this week after SmackDown went off the air.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Manchester, England saw Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in tag team action. The finish saw Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Ziggler for the pin.

– Triple H had been teaming with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, for wins over new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and Bray Wyatt, on the current WWE European tour until jumping to the SmackDown side on Monday for the live event in Lisbon, Portugal. Triple H defeated Rusev in singles action at that live event and also delivered a Spinebuster to Aiden English. Triple H also defeated Rusev at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile last month.

– Next Sunday’s episode of “Canvas 2 Canvas” from WWE artist Rob Schamberger will feature Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Rob tweeted this teaser:

Sunday’s #Canvas2Canvas celebrates both Charlotte and Ric Flair. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever made. pic.twitter.com/yrXP2cwXe4 — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) November 7, 2017

