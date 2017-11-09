Kurt Angle Wrestles WWE Live Event (Video), UK Match Set for WWE NXT, HHH – Rosario Dawson

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven has been announced for the November 17th WWE NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas, just one night before the “Takeover: WarGames” event during Survivor Series weekend. As noted, Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano with the title on the line has been announced for the pre-Takeover dark match. This show in San Antonio is the same event that will feature Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special referee. Below is WWE’s announcement on the match:

Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews added to NXT Live San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17 Just when you thought NXT’s upcoming Live Event in San Antonio couldn’t get any bigger, WWE.com has confirmed that four of the United Kingdom’s brightest Superstars will also see action during NXT’s return to Alamo City. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will battle WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, Nov. 17, one night before TakeOver: WarGames. The bout has been added to a card that also includes an NXT Title Match between champion Drew McIntyre and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, featuring WWE Hall of Famer and San Antonio native Shawn Michaels as special guest referee. From The BruiserWeight’s hard-hitting style of combat and Andrews’ gravity-defying aerial attack, to Bate & Seven’s well-oiled tag team mechanics, the NXT Universe has grown familiar with the U.K. Superstars via their action-packed outings on WWE Network specials and episodes of NXT, as well as their recent appearances on Raw and 205 Live. Don’t miss out when the Superstars from WWE’s U.K. brand join the festivities in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the event are available now at NXTTickets.com.

– We noted before how Triple H represented WWE at a Web Summit in Portugal earlier this week. He posted this photo with actress Rosario Dawson after catching up:

Great to catch up with @rosariodawson today before her session at @WebSummit. pic.twitter.com/QUJJbyPHYM — Triple H (@TripleH) November 7, 2017

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE live event match in 11 years at this week’s show in Birmingham, England. He teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat Bray Wyatt and new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar in six-man action. WWE posted this video of Angle assisting with a Shield-style triple powerbomb:

@therealkurtangle lends a helping hand to his #Shield comrades at #WWEBirmingham! @wwerollins @wwecesaro A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 7, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

