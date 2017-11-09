Eli Drake on Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron, Tonight’s Impact, American Top Team

– The feud between Moose & Stephan Bonnar vs. American Top Team will continue this week after the Six Sides of Steel match at Bound For Glory, which saw Bobby Lashley and King Mo defeat Moose and Bonnar. Below is a preview for what’s next:

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will see Johnny Impact call out Alberto El Patron to the ring. The show will feature fallout from Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

– Below is new video of Global Champion Eli Drake discussing how he retained the title over Johnny in the main event of Bound For Glory, and how Alberto returned during the match. Drake calls Alberto a dummy and noted that he needed 5 stitches. Drake says he’s 2-0 against Impact and doesn’t really need to face him again.

Now that #BFG2017 is over and @TheEliDrake is Still Global Champion, how is he feeling now? pic.twitter.com/lkCd9btIDq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 9, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)