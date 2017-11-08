WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/8/17 – Leeds, England
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated Breezango
3. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara
4. Moustache Mountain defeated Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell
5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev
6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Lana, Tamina, and Carmella
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Tye Dillinger and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura
