WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/8/17 – Leeds, England

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated Breezango

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

4. Moustache Mountain defeated Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell

5. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Lana, Tamina, and Carmella

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tye Dillinger and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)