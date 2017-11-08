WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/8/17 – Dortmund, Germany

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust and Curt Hawkins

3. Jason Jordan vs. Samoa Joe ended in a No Contest

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane

5. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Matt Hardy

7. Tag Team Match (w/Alicia Fox as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins & The New Day

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)