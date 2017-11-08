WWE presents custom replica title to Manchester Arena staff and Emergency Services

WWE presented a custom made replica of the WWE title to the Manchester Arena staff and emergency services for their heroic efforts following the terrorist attack last May that occurred during the Ariana Grande concert. 23 people died after a gunman opened fire, also injuring several hundreds, and the body count would have been much greater if it wasn’t for the dedicated staff of the Manchester Arena. WWE Superstars Matt Hardy, Titus O’Neil, Bayley, and Mickie James presented the custom title to James Allen, General Manager of the Manchester Arena who accepted the title on behalf of the entire staff. The title has two specially designed side plates, one for the Manchester Arena staff and one for Manchester’s Emergency Services. “To the staff of the Manchester Arena and the incredible Emergency Services who put their lives before others to help, we thank you,” Hardy expressed to Allen and several staff members. “As a token of our respect and gratitude, we present you with this WWE Title, our way of recognizing true champions.” O’Neil said that WWE has a fantastic and longstanding relationship with the Manchester Arena, dating back almost 20 years. “As we have done for two decades, as we will tonight and tomorrow night, and as we will into the future … we stand with you, and we stand with Manchester.”

