WWE conducting trials to bring Virtual Reality to their broadcasts

During the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Triple H revealed that WWE is conducting virtual reality trials in hopes of bringing every single fan “ringside” in the future. “In some ways, it is kind of custom-made for what we do and I think as the technology improves it will get better and better,” Triple H said as quoted by CNBC. “Everybody wants to be there live and in person and if its WrestleMania and you can put a headset on, or whatever that device is at the time, and you can actually put yourself on that front row sitting there experiencing it… that’s a whole different point of view,” he added. WWE is usually on the forefront of technology, experimenting with the latest gadgets and tech available in hopes of implementing it as part of their product. Triple H said that virtual reality is pretty much wide open for WWE to explore and develop however it would take a bit of time to find the best way to implement the use of VR.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)