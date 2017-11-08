UWE Pro Wrestling returns to Cadillac, MI on November 11 for Headlock for Hunger, to benefits Shepard’s Table

UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on

November 11 at The Wexford Arena in Cadillac, MI. The event

benefits Shepard’s Table.

Matches announced:

30 MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH

Nate Mattson (champion) defends against Scotty D

Max Morrison vs Mason Moran

Hardcore Craig vs Psychotic Jimmy Blaze

Bruiser Mass Index takes on The Breakfast Club

Eric Freedom vs. Dysgrace

Come support a great night of wrestling that supports a

worthwhile local organization! Every year Headlock on Hunger

raises non-perishable food items for the Shepherd’s Table,

they offer free meals on Tuesday and Thursday to anyone who

needs it. They serve over 30,000 meals a year! Bring a

donation to help feed folks this holiday season!

