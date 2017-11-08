UWE Pro Wrestling returns to Cadillac, MI on November 11 for Headlock for Hunger, to benefits Shepard’s Table

Nov 8, 2017 - by Bob Magee

UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on
November 11 at The Wexford Arena in Cadillac, MI. The event
benefits Shepard’s Table.

Matches announced:

30 MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH
Nate Mattson (champion) defends against Scotty D

Max Morrison vs Mason Moran

Hardcore Craig vs Psychotic Jimmy Blaze

Bruiser Mass Index takes on The Breakfast Club

Eric Freedom vs. Dysgrace

Come support a great night of wrestling that supports a
worthwhile local organization! Every year Headlock on Hunger
raises non-perishable food items for the Shepherd’s Table,
they offer free meals on Tuesday and Thursday to anyone who
needs it. They serve over 30,000 meals a year! Bring a
donation to help feed folks this holiday season!

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Independent, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal