Jim Ross is not a fan of the Bound For Glory booking

“Respected the work ethic of the talents, but at times too many ‘gimmicks and gimmick matches’ became overkill, in my opinion. Overuse of gimmick matches, and gimmicks in general, dilutes the process and desensitizes the audience which was seemingly the case in Ottawa. Bound for Glory was a solid show that had its share of booking issues, but the look of the show and the looks of the small arena was good. However, like many fans often proclaim, I would have made some tweaks to the card. The goals of any rasslin’ creative entity should always be to attempt to put the talents in a position that they can best excel based on their skill sets and the overall makeup of the card. The overuse of duplicate or like spots with extensive gimmick use does no one any favors on anyone’s card.”

source: jrsbarbq.com





