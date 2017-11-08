Former X Division champion Rockstar Spud joining WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that former two-time Impact X Division champion Rockstar Spud will be joining WWE as soon as the company processes all his U.S. visa paperwork and he is legally able to work in the United States.

The 34-year-old British star won the TNA British Bootcamp reality TV show which landed him a contract and a spot on the main roster, lasting a total of five years with the Nashville-based Impact Wrestling. The site adds that the plan is to add Spud to the 205 Live roster.

Spud, real name James Curtin, will be heading back to his home country while the sometimes long process for a visa is complete. When non-U.S. residents change jobs, they have to reapply for a visa with their new employer and cannot remain in the country until the process is complete.

Rockstar Spud left Impact Wrestling in mid-October after he requested his release.





(Visited 166 times, 174 visits today)