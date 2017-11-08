Details on WWE Sending Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Home from Current Tour

Sports Illustrated, Pro Wrestling Sheet and PWInsider are reporting that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were sent home from the current WWE European tour after last night’s SmackDown in Manchester, England.

SI reports that Vince McMahon approved the decision for “conduct deemed detrimental” to the company. Sources confirmed to SI that Sami and Owens both have heat for “going into business for themselves” during last night’s SmackDown, which saw Sami lose to Kofi Kingston in singles action.

The SmackDown Superstars went against a creative move made for them, according to PW Sheet. They were supposed to “feed” for The New Day following Sami’s loss to Kofi but they did not follow directions and left the ring after the match. “Feeding” is when a heel helps generate positive fan reactions for the babyface when the heel repeatedly charges at the babyface.

After the match on SmackDown, Owens did hit the ring and attack Kofi but he quickly left with Sami. The segment ended awkwardly as The New Day appeared to be waiting for something else to happen. PW Sheet adds that sources reported to them that both Owens and Sami have been a bit difficult to work with lately, and that they seem unhappy backstage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 163 times, 165 visits today)