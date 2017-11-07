WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/7/17 – Birmingham, England – Kurt Angle’s First Live Event Match in 11 Years

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust and Curt Hawkins

3. Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne defeated Dan Moloney

5. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

6. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

7. Tag Team Match (w/Alicia Fox as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Matt Hardy

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro, Sheamus, and Samoa Joe

