WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Six-Man Dark Match, WWE Main Event, WWE – KidZania Video

– Below is video from the WWE – KidZania London fan experience launch from this past week:

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Manchester, England for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

– The dark match before Monday’s RAW in Manchester featured WWE UK competitors as Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Tyson T-Bone, Joseph Conners and Sam Gradwell.

– There will be a WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Field in New Orleans on Thursday, November 16th at 5:30 local time. This will take place one night before WrestleMania 34 tickets go on sale to the general public. The party is free and open to the public, featuring autograph signings, live WWE NXT matches and more. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Charlotte Flair, Mark Henry and Mickie James are being advertised to appear. You can register for the event at the link below:

