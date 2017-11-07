Title Matches and Tag Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced the following matches for next Tuesday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina:
* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The New Day
* Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the title on the line
* Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the title on the line
