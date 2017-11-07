Title Matches and Tag Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for next Tuesday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina:

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The New Day

* Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the title on the line

* Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the title on the line

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)