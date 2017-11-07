This Day In Wrestling History – November 7th

1979 – Harley Race defeats Giant Baba, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Baba had just defeated Race for the title seven days earlier.

1984 – Bill Dundee defeats Adrian Street, to win the Mid-South Wrestling Television Championship.

1985 – The WWF Wrestling Classic is held at the Rosemont Horizon, outside Chicago, in front of 14,000 fans. The event was WWF’s second-ever pay-per-view (WrestleMania I being the first), and featured a one-night 16-man tournament.

First round matches:

– Adrian Adonis defeats Corporal Kirchner.

– The Dynamite Kid defeats Nikolai Volkoff.

– Randy Savage defeats Ivan Putski.

– Ricky Steamboat defeats Davey Boy Smith.

– The Junkyard Dog defeats The Iron Sheik.

– Moondog Spot defeats Terry Funk via count-out.

– Tito Santana defeats The Magnificent Muraco.

– Paul Orndorff defeats Bob Orton via disqualification.

Quarterfinal Matches:

– The Dynamite Kid defeats Adrian Adonis.

– Randy Savage defeats Ricky Steamboat.

– The Junkyard Dog defeats Moondog Spot.

– Tito Santana fought Paul Orndorff to a double count-out.

The final three matches saw the conclusion of the tournament as well as a WWF Championship Match.

– Hulk Hogan defeats Roddy Piper via disqualification, to retain the WWF Championship.

– Randy Savage defeats The Dynamite Kid, in the only semi-final match of the tournament.

– Junkyard Dog defeats Randy Savage, to win the 16-man Tournament.

1991 – Neftali defeats Vicky Carranza, to win the Mexican National Women’s Championship.

1994 – After winning five consecutive title defenses, Smoky Mountain Wrestling Television Champion Bryant Anderson vacates the title, as required by SMW rules. The following night at a TV taping, Brian Lee defeats The Nightmare (Ted Allen), to become the new SMW Television Champion (aired on TV 12/10/1994).

1995 – In a Title vs. Title Match, 2 Cold Scorpio defeats Rocco Rock, to retain the ECW World Television Championship, AND win the World Tag Team Championship. Scorpio chooses The Sandman to be his new tag team partner.

1999 – Hator & The Panther defeat Los Vipers (Abismo Negro & Electroshock), to win the AAA Mexican National Tag Team Championship.

1999 – ECW November to Remember is held in Buffalo, NY in front of 3,000 fans.

– Spike Dudley defeats Simon Diamond (with Dick Hertz).

– Little Guido (with Sal E. Graziano) defeats Nova.

– In a Three-Way Dance, Jerry Lynn defeats Yoshihiro Tajiri and Super Crazy.

– In a 4-on-3 Handicap Match, Da Baldies (Spanish Angel, Tony DeVito, Vito LoGrasso, & P.N. News) defeat New Jack & The Hardcore Chair Swingin’ Freaks (Axl Rotten & Balls Mahoney).

– Sabu (with Bill Alfonso) defeats Chris Candido (with Tammy Lynn Sytch).

– Mike Awesome (with Judge Jeff Jones) defeats Masato Tanaka, to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

– Rob Van Dam (with Bill Alfonso) defeats Taz, to retain the ECW World Television Championship.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Rhino and Impact Players (Justin Credible & Lance Storm) defeat Tommy Dreamer, Raven, & The Sandman.

2002 – In a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match on SmackDown, Edge & Rey Mysterio defeat Chris Benoit & Kurt Angle, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

2004 – TNA Victory Road is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 700 fans. This was TNA’s first-ever monthly pay-per-view; they had aired weekly two-hour PPV’s since launching in 2002.

– Hector Garza wins a 20-Man X Division Gauntlet Match, to win the X Division Cup.

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Ron Killings, Erik Watts, Johnny B Badd, & Pat Kenney defeat Kid Kash, Dallas, Chase Stevens, & Andy Douglas.

– Mascarita Sagrada defeats Piratita Morgan

– 3Live Kru (BG James & Konnan) defeat Team Canada (Bobby Roode & Eric Young), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Stephanie Trinity (with Johnny Swinger & Glenn Gilberti) defeats Jacqueline.

– Monty Brown defeats Raven and Abyss, in a Triple Threat Monster’s Ball Match.

– Petey Williams defeats AJ Styles, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– In an Elimination Last Team Standing Match, America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeat Triple X (Christopher Daniels & Elix Skipper).

– In a Ladder Match, Jeff Jarrett defeats Jeff Hardy, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – TNA Turning Point is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Robbie E (with Cookie) defeats Jay Lethal, to win the X Division Championship.

– Mickie James and Tara fight to a no-contest.

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeat Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Tommy Dreamer, in a No Disqualification Match.

– In a Ten-Man Tag Team Match, Fortune (AJ Styles, Kazarian, Douglas Williams, Robert Roode, & James Storm) defeat EV2.0 (Raven, Rhino, Sabu, Stevie Richards, & Brian Kendrick). As a result, Fortune were allowed to fire one of their opponents, and chose to fire Sabu.

– Abyss defeats D’Angelo Dinero, in a Lumberjack Match.

– Jeff Jarrett defeats Samoa Joe.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Matt Morgan, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – Yuji Nagata & Wataru Inoue defeat Tetsuya Naito & Yujiro Takahashi, to win the New Japan G1 Climax Tag League.

2010 – In a Polish Punishment Death Match, Nick Gage defeats Adam Polak, to win the CZW Ultraviolent Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWF star King Kong Bundy (60 years old); former WWE wrestler Marc ‘Muhammad Hassan’ Copani (36 years old); former NWA World Tag Team Champion, Joey Ryan (38 years old); and former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone (60 years old).

