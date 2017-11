1. 3-Way Tag Team Match

The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan) defeated Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & Leon St. Giovanni) and The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara)

2. ROH World Championship Match

Cody (c) defeated Ryan Nova

3. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) defeated War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe)

