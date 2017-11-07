Pete Dunne on Beating Enzo Amore (Video), What Happened After RAW, Asuka Reacts

– As noted, this week’s RAW in Manchester saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne make his red brand debut with a non-title win over WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Dunne will be appearing on this week’s WWE 205 Live along with fellow UK competitors Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Tyler Bate, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

Below is video of The Bruiserweight talking to Mike Rome after the win on RAW. Dunne says the ovation he received was exactly what he expected because holding the title means he owns the UK. As far as Enzo goes, Dunne says tonight proved that he’s not just a cruiserweight – he’s The Bruiserweight.

– New RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro returned to the ringside area after RAW went off the air and had a few words with former champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. The Bar, who came out for the main event wearing Liverpool jerseys to generate big heat, started singing a Liverpool chant to resume the heat for the dark main event segment. Rollins & Ambrose spoke from the ring and gave The Bar props for being a top tag team and for winning the titles again. Ambrose & Rollins also gave props to the crowd in Manchester and there was some more mic work with The Bar but the two teams did not get physical after the show went off the air.

– As noted, Asuka is now a member of Team RAW for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series. She joins Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and one other Superstar to be announced for a match against Team Captain Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Carmella. The Empress of Tomorrow tweeted the following after being announced for team red:

