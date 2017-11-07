News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Spoilers Today, Title Matches, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. We will have live spoilers this afternoon at around 2:30pm EST.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch and Chad Gable & Jason Jordan vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. 205 Live will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and other UK Superstars in action.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* AJ Styles to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Becky Lynch to face James Ellsworth tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Will Raw retaliate for The New Day’s raid?

Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown updates and live spoilers at around 2:30pm EST, plus live coverage of tonight’s SmackDown broadcast at 8pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)