New WWE Champion Crowned on SmackDown (Photos, Video)
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion on tonight’s SmackDown from Manchester, England. This was the first time that the WWE Title has changed hands outside of North America.
Styles is now a two-time WWE Champion. Jinder won the title back on May 21st at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view by defeating Randy Orton.
AJ will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s main event:
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal is FAMISHED and ready for his "appetizer" in @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/j8ruyfolXd
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
Is #SDLive about to have a PHENOMENAL new #WWEChampion? @AJStylesOrg is ready to go one-on-one with the #ModernDayMaharaja! @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/eGst0VNPB5
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
It is ALL about the #WWETitle as The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg challenges The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/xot3l76Q6S
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
FACE FIRST goes @AJStylesOrg! Can this be the end for the #PhenomenalOne? @JinderMahal #WWETitle #SDLive @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/jvWlWttCg3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 8, 2017
Simply #Phenomenal. #PhenomenalForearm #SDLive #WWETitle @AJStylesOrg @JinderMahal @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/pVWmcDp7Rh
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
HIS FOOT IS ON THE ROPE! @AJStylesOrg is STILL in this after an excruciating #Khallas from @JinderMahal! #SDLive #WWETitle @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/R782LP3h1J
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
HE'S DONE IT! @AJStylesOrg is your NEW #WWEChampion!!! #AndNew #WWETitle @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/iYaFNOVf0O
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
2 Sweet.@AJStylesOrg is officially a 2-time #WWEChampion!!! #SDLive #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/TcZ9CkQUwG
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
