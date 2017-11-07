New WWE Champion Crowned on SmackDown (Photos, Video)

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion on tonight’s SmackDown from Manchester, England. This was the first time that the WWE Title has changed hands outside of North America.

Styles is now a two-time WWE Champion. Jinder won the title back on May 21st at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view by defeating Randy Orton.

AJ will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:

