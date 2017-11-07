New Paige Project (Videos), WWE NXT First Look, The Rock – Under Armour, WWE Top 10

– Paige has launched her own “Glampire Diaries” YouTube channel and is promising weekly content for the apparel brand. She also has a new Instagram account at @shopglampire. Above is her launch video and below is video from a Glampire shoot, where Paige is referred to by her real name:

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstar mayhem with musical instruments:

– A thirty-minute First Look for the “WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation” DVD will air this coming Thursday on the WWE Network. It will air at 5pm and 10pm EST on the live stream. The DVD hits stores on November 14th but you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.

– The Rock will be dropping another line of apparel with Under Armour this Thursday. He’s calling it their most badass line of 2017. Below is a teaser:

This Thursday we drop @UnderArmour’s most bad ass line of 2017. #ProjectRock’s #USDNA collection.

Pre workout sweat optional. pic.twitter.com/HpAEdmAu7z — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 6, 2017

