LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 11/7

Thanks to Andy Sykes for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from Manchester, England. These will air tonight on the USA Network and we will still have our detailed coverage at 8pm EST.

* SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon opens the show to a big pop. He talks about how SmackDown will be called the A Show after Survivor Series. He also mentions the winner of AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Shane says RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be held responsible for Kane attacking SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan last week but Bryan is not here tonight. Fans boo but Shane says he will be back next week. Shane promises to get payback on Angle. Shane warns the RAW roster that they will be ready for revenge tonight. Shane then introduces The New Day and praises them for their RAW appearance

The New Day all talk about putting RAW under siege again and Shane thanks them. Shane also danced some with them. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupt, calling them all stupid. Shane says their attitudes are why they aren’t representing Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The New Day has words with Sami and Owens, leading to Shane making Kofi vs. Sami for right now

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn. Good back & forth match with Trouble In Paradise & Blue Thunderbombs. Kofi ends up getting the pin with a move from the top. Owens attacks Kofi after the bell but Big E and Woods make the save

* Backstage segment with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal talking about how AJ Styles is beneath him.

* A new vignette aired for The Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

* Randy Orton defeated Rusev. Rusev was to earn a Team SmackDown spot if he could win. Aiden English got them some heel heat before the match by singing. Rusev controlled most of the match until Orton hit the RKO outta nowhere. Very good pops for Orton tonight

* Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Lana and Tamina Snuka are all out to watch Becky Lynch finally get her hands on James Ellsworth. Ellsworth is out with Carmella. Big pop for Becky during her entrance

