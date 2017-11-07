LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 11/7

– Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown opens with a video package for the main event.

– Tom Phillips welcomes us to the Manchester Arena for SmackDown in Manchester, England. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They run down some of tonight’s matches.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to a pop.

Shane welcomes us and plugs Survivor Series, saying this will be the last time RAW can claim they are the A Show. Shane goes on and says he holds RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon responsible for Kane attacking SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan last week. Shane tells Angle to hear him out, this is personal – he will be standing across from Angle at Survivor Series to get payback for what happened to Bryan. Shane says Bryan isn’t here tonight but he will be back next week. Shane talks about The New Day appearing on RAW last night. He then introduces Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as we see how they distracted Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, allowing for The Bar to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Kofi says they didn’t intend for the titles to change hands but those are the consequences of putting RAW under siege. Woods mocks Rollins and Ambrose, saying they won’t do anything. They go on and say they are fully ready to take what they have coming for what happened last night, and they will beat the red brand Superstars back to RAW if they come for payback. Shane ends up dancing with The New Day. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn to the stage.

Owens says that was the stupidest thing he’s ever seen. Sami says he hates to break it to Shane but Shane is not cool and probably should never dance again. Kofi mocks Sami for the dancing he does in his entrance. Sami and Owens go on about how they could gave done better at RAW. Shane says their attitudes are why they aren’t representing team blue at Survivor Series. Sami and Owens both complain about the qualifying matches they lost. Owens says it’s a shame they had to qualify because they are the top 2 Superstars on the roster. Owens calls The New Day puppets. Kofi knocks Sami and Owens, as does Big E. Sami says it will be funny when Team SmackDown loses at Survivor Series and they have Shane to blame. They go on with more talking until Shane announces Sami vs. Kofi. That match is up next. We go to commercial as Sami walks to the ring.

Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

Back and forth after the break as the match kicks off. Kofi ends up nailing a big dropkick to send Sami out of the rig. Sami takes a breather and chats with Owens as Woods plays Francesca to get fans riled up. Sami really takes his time coming back in. Kofi brings the fight out but Sami runs back in. Kofi chases him but Sami attacks as he enters. Sami with a big clothesline to turn Kofi inside out. Owens talks trash to Kofi as Sami keeps control.

Kofi gets back up and delivers a big shot to Sami that sends him back out of the ring. We go to commercial with Sami trying to recover on the floor.

Back from the break and Kofi sends Sami back out of the ring. Kofi then launches himself out onto Sami with some unique offense. Kofi brings it back into the ring but has SOS countered but still manages a 2 count. Sami blocks Trouble In Paradise and hits a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Owens yells at the referee for the count. Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Kofi counters with a kick. More back and forth between the two.

Sami takes Kofi down but Kofi comes right back and goes to the corner. Kofi hits a crossbody for the pin.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the bell, Kevin Owens immediately hits the ring to attack Kofi but Big E and Xavier Woods make the save. Owens hits the ramp and calls Sami over as Woods and Big E check on Kofi. The New Day music hits.

– We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacking AJ Styles last week, which is why AJ has the title shot tonight. We go backstage to Renee Young with Jinder and The Singh Brothers. Jinder calls AJ the appetizer to the entree that is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Jinder goes on and says he will make a meal out of AJ tonight and then he will feast on The Beast at Survivor Series. Jinder walks off.

– Still to come, James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch. Also, Rusev vs. Randy Orton. Rusev will get the final Team SmackDown spot if he wins. We go to commercial.

