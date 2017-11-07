Jinder Mahal on AJ Styles & Brock Lesnar, Enzo Amore on His RAW Loss (Video), Tony Schiavone

– As noted, this week’s RAW from Manchester, England saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne make his red brand debut with a non-title win over WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Below is video of Enzo ranting to Mike Rome after the loss. Enzo says there’s a conspiracy against him and Survivor Series opponent Kalisto is in on it. He goes on about wanting a proper introduction on The Zo Show this week, WWE 205 Live – where the money is at. Enzo rants some more and says he just knows something is going on.

We noted before that 205 Live from Manchester tomorrow will feature several WWE UK Superstars, including Dunne, Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Tyler Bate, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

– WWE Legend King Kong Bundy and former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone both turn 60 years old today while indie star Joey Ryan turns 38, former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan turns 36 and former WWE NXT talent Jacob Novak turns 33.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tweeted the following on his title defense against AJ Styles scheduled for this week’s SmackDown from Manchester, noting that he hopes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is watching as the two champions prepare to do battle at Survivor Series.

This will be the same result Tmrw on #SDLive from Manchester, hope a certain "Beast" is watching. #BeastMaster pic.twitter.com/ZDEc5p8Fnn — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) November 6, 2017

