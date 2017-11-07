Flashback Friday Update, Rusev Visits Real Madrid, Drew McIntyre Art, Fans on The Shield

– Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar had the cooler appearance in The Shield recently – Triple H in the UK or RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at TLC. As of this writing, 52% voted for Angle.

– The “Flashback Friday” theme for this week’s WWE Network programming will feature “American’s Veterans” for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

– As seen below, Rusev visited the Real Madrid football club before Sunday’s WWE live event in Madrid, Spain:

Antes del show en #WWEMadrid, @RusevBUL visitó el Bernabéu y el vestuario del @realmadrid ¿Les dio suerte la Bestia Búlgara a los blancos? pic.twitter.com/nUF9WNptiy — WWE España (@WWE_es) November 6, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)