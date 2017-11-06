WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/6/17 – Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens

2. The Ascension defeated The Colons

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The Bludgeon Brothers

4. Triple H defeated Rusev

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler

7. Non-title Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal