WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/6/17 – Lisbon, Portugal
1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens
2. The Ascension defeated The Colons
3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The Bludgeon Brothers
4. Triple H defeated Rusev
5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina
6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler
7. Non-title Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal
