This Day In Wrestling History – November 6th

Nov 6, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

1977Animal Hamaguchi & Mighty Inoue defeat The Great Kojika & Motoshi Okuma, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1977Dick Murdoch defeats Jerry Oates, to win the Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship.

1989Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeats The Soultaker, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1994 – AAA When Worlds Collide is held in Los Angeles in front of 13,000 fans.  The event was a cross-promotion with World Championship Wrestling.
Mascarita Sagrada & Octagoncito defeat Espectrito & Jerrito Estrada.
– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Fuerza Guerrera, Madonna’s Boyfriend (aka Louie Spicolli), & Psicosis defeat Rey Mysterio, Jr., Heavy Metal, & Latin Lover.
– In another Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Pegasus Kid, 2 Cold Scorpio, & Tito Santana defeat Jerry Estrada, La Parka, & Blue Panther.
– In a Two-out-of-Three Falls, Mask vs. Hair Match, Octagon & El Hijo del Santo defeat La Pareja del Terror (Art Barr & Eddie Guerrero).  The loss forces Barr & Guerrero to shave their heads.  This was also the final appearance of Barr, as he would pass away 17 days after this event.
Perro Aguayo defeats Konnan in a Steel Cage Match.

1995 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (2.6 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.0 rating).

1995 – On Nitro, The Giant is stripped of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, due to the controversial finish at Halloween Havoc;  Giant had defeated Hulk Hogan for the title, after Hogan’s manager, Jimmy Hart, interfered and turned his back on Hogan;  Hart had announced that there was a contract clause, stipulating that the title could change hands on a disqualification.

1995Ahmed Johnson defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1998The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von) defeat Balls Mahoney & Masato Tanaka, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship for the 5th time (aired on TV on November 11th).

1999Terry Taylor defeats Mike Rapada, to win the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.1 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating).  On RAW, Right to Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather) defeat The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2002Jerry Lynn defeats AJ Styles, to win the NWA-TNA X Championship.

2003Crash Holly dies at the age of 32.  His death, ruled a suicide, was caused by him choking on his own vomit.  Empty prescription bottles and a partially consumed bottle of alcohol were found near his body.   Crash was in the midst of a deep depression, having been released by WWE four and a half months earlier, along with receiving divorce papers from his wife shortly before his death.  During his time in WWF/E, Crash Holly was a European Champion, Light Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, and a 22-time Hardcore Champion.

2006 – In a No Disqualification Match on RAW, Johnny Nitro defeats Jeff Hardy, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2006Masahiro Chono & Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Koji Kanemoto & Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the New Japan G1 Climax Tag League.

2010Craig Classic defeats Mike Quackenbush, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.  Quackenbush had held the title since May 11, 2007 – a span of 1,275 consecutive days.

2010Marti Belle & Tina San Antonio defeat Cindy Rogers & Jana, to win the WSU Tag Team Championship.

2011 Suzuki Army (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) defeat Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson, to win the New Japan  G1 Climax Tag League.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  Canadian wrestler & manager Jade Chung (33 years old);  former TNA World Heavyweight Champion & former TNA Tag Team Champion, Magnus (31 years old);  former ROH Tag Team Champion & 5-time Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Tag Team Champion, Johnny Kashmere (39 years old);  former WWF Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera (75 years old);  former SHIMMER Tag Team Champion Hiroyo Matsumoto (32 years old);  former CMLL Mexican National Welterweight Champion, Barbaro Cavernario (24 years old);  and former CMLL Light Heavyweight & Trios Champion Mascara Sagrada (58 years old).

Today would’ve been the 61st birthday for New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Tony Rumble.

