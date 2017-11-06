This Day In Wrestling History – November 6th

1977 – Animal Hamaguchi & Mighty Inoue defeat The Great Kojika & Motoshi Okuma, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1977 – Dick Murdoch defeats Jerry Oates, to win the Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeats The Soultaker, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1994 – AAA When Worlds Collide is held in Los Angeles in front of 13,000 fans. The event was a cross-promotion with World Championship Wrestling.

– Mascarita Sagrada & Octagoncito defeat Espectrito & Jerrito Estrada.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Fuerza Guerrera, Madonna’s Boyfriend (aka Louie Spicolli), & Psicosis defeat Rey Mysterio, Jr., Heavy Metal, & Latin Lover.

– In another Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Pegasus Kid, 2 Cold Scorpio, & Tito Santana defeat Jerry Estrada, La Parka, & Blue Panther.

– In a Two-out-of-Three Falls, Mask vs. Hair Match, Octagon & El Hijo del Santo defeat La Pareja del Terror (Art Barr & Eddie Guerrero). The loss forces Barr & Guerrero to shave their heads. This was also the final appearance of Barr, as he would pass away 17 days after this event.

– Perro Aguayo defeats Konnan in a Steel Cage Match.

1995 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (2.6 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.0 rating).

1995 – On Nitro, The Giant is stripped of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, due to the controversial finish at Halloween Havoc; Giant had defeated Hulk Hogan for the title, after Hogan’s manager, Jimmy Hart, interfered and turned his back on Hogan; Hart had announced that there was a contract clause, stipulating that the title could change hands on a disqualification.

1995 – Ahmed Johnson defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von) defeat Balls Mahoney & Masato Tanaka, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship for the 5th time (aired on TV on November 11th).

1999 – Terry Taylor defeats Mike Rapada, to win the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.1 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating). On RAW, Right to Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather) defeat The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2002 – Jerry Lynn defeats AJ Styles, to win the NWA-TNA X Championship.

2003 – Crash Holly dies at the age of 32. His death, ruled a suicide, was caused by him choking on his own vomit. Empty prescription bottles and a partially consumed bottle of alcohol were found near his body. Crash was in the midst of a deep depression, having been released by WWE four and a half months earlier, along with receiving divorce papers from his wife shortly before his death. During his time in WWF/E, Crash Holly was a European Champion, Light Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, and a 22-time Hardcore Champion.

2006 – In a No Disqualification Match on RAW, Johnny Nitro defeats Jeff Hardy, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2006 – Masahiro Chono & Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Koji Kanemoto & Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the New Japan G1 Climax Tag League.

2010 – Craig Classic defeats Mike Quackenbush, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship. Quackenbush had held the title since May 11, 2007 – a span of 1,275 consecutive days.

2010 – Marti Belle & Tina San Antonio defeat Cindy Rogers & Jana, to win the WSU Tag Team Championship.

2011 – Suzuki Army (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) defeat Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson, to win the New Japan G1 Climax Tag League.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Canadian wrestler & manager Jade Chung (33 years old); former TNA World Heavyweight Champion & former TNA Tag Team Champion, Magnus (31 years old); former ROH Tag Team Champion & 5-time Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Tag Team Champion, Johnny Kashmere (39 years old); former WWF Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera (75 years old); former SHIMMER Tag Team Champion Hiroyo Matsumoto (32 years old); former CMLL Mexican National Welterweight Champion, Barbaro Cavernario (24 years old); and former CMLL Light Heavyweight & Trios Champion Mascara Sagrada (58 years old).

Today would’ve been the 61st birthday for New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Tony Rumble.

