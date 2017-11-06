Superstars announced for the Wrestlemania 34 on-sale party

Seven WWE Superstars will be at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday, November 16 for the WrestleMania 34 on-sale party just 24 hours before tickets go on sale to the general public. Mickie James, Mark Henry, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Charlotte Flair, Rhyno, and Heath Slater will be in attendance starting at 5:30PM to meet fans and sign autographs. The stars of NXT will also be on hand to perform live matches for the crowd. The event is free and open to the public and doors will open at 4:30PM. Entry to the stadium will be through Gate A Ground on Sugar Bowl Dr. Free parking will be provided in Garage 6. Tickets for WrestleMania 34 will be available for purchase from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome box office located on Sugar Bowl Dr. To register for the party go to https://www.wrestlemanianola.com/on-sale-party.

