Non-Spoiler Listing for Tonight’s WWE RAW: Title Match, WWE UK Competitor, More
The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s WWE RAW from Manchester, England. You can read our full spoiler report at this link.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz hosts MizTV with Kurt Angle
* Guitar on a Pole Match: Elias vs. Jason Jordan
* Asuka vs. a local enhancement talent
* Samoa Joe vs. Titus O’Neil
* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alicia Fox and Nia Jax
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore
* The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose with the titles on the line
