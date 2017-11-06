New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Tonight’s WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW in Manchester, England to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the third RAW Tag Team Title reign for The Bar. Ambrose and Rollins won the titles back on August 20th at WWE SummerSlam, defeating Cesaro and Sheamus.
The Bar will now face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
UP NEXT: #TheBar @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus get one last chance at the #RAW #TagTeamTitles against #TheShield's @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose! pic.twitter.com/Tn7JrbfHst
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose are on their way…and they'll reunite with #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/d9rYT8oip5
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
We are UNDERWAY for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles as @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose defend against @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/nz5yg12FMQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017
#TheShield is ON 🔥🔥🔥 RIGHT NOW!#RAW @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5Ydj0jGMKc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017
In case you forgot, THEY ARE THE BAR!#RAW @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/GFCUStOMGK
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
It doesn't have to look pretty, it just have to be EFFECTIVE for @TheDeanAmbrose to break it out! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lsHYknqo0O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017
#TheBar is operating like a well-oiled machine right about now, and it's all about the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/PIp7vlq9wW
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
#UnderSiege PART TWO?! #TheNewDay is HERE on #RAW!@WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/QnePpB2HZb
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
The #RAW locker room has EMPTIED at the sight of #TheNewDay! pic.twitter.com/nbCpxvTu1j
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017
Amidst all the chaos, WE'VE GOT NEW #RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS, and THEY ARE THE BAR!@WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/0IEoax3mzM
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017
It'll be @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus heading to #SurvivorSeries to take on #SDLive #TagTeamChampions The @WWEUsos! What a SHOCKER on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ekJbyJBSQV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017
