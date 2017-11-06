LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW BROADCAST 11/6

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of the victims of the church shooting in Texas on Sunday.

– We get a video looking back at last week’s show and Braun Strowman’s return, then the attack to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with The Miztourage for another must see edition of MizTV.

Before we get started, Miz has words for his Survivor Series opponent, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz talks about their recent Twitter beef, which saw Corbin mention Maryse and their daughter that’s due to be born next year. Miz rips Corbin and says he better bring his A-game at Survivor Series because he’s going to beat Corbin so badly and do something Corbin can never do – make him and his title relevant. Miz goes on and introduces tonight’s MizTV guest. Out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big pop.

Angle tells Miz he has Angle’s full support in the match with Corbin. Miz can’t say the same for Angle. Angle brings up how he can still go and how Miz should know first-hand after the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view. Miz shows us video of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon threatening Angle with his job if he doesn’t produce results at Survivor Series as Team Captain. Angle says he’s not going anywhere. He hypes the RAW 25th Anniversary episode in January. He goes on and brings up SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who has an inferior complex because they will always be the B-show. Angle says they will prove that at Survivor Series. Miz reminds Angle of the “Under Siege” attack from two weeks ago and shows us a replay on the big screen. Miz asks Angle how he retaliated, then shows us video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan on the show last week, and his backstage attack from Kane. Miz says Angle locked Bryan in his office and ordered Kane to attack him. Miz says SmackDown won’t be happy about this and he wouldn’t be surprised if they attacked again tonight. Angle says they wouldn’t dare and he had nothing to do with the attack. Angle apologizes to Bryan and says he has nothing but respect for Bryan.

Miz goes on and brings up how Angle set them up to be attacked by Braun Strowman last week. Miz says he and Bo were lucky enough to escape but Axel wasn’t. Fans chant for Axel, who is wearing a neck brace tonight. Miz says Bryan doesn’t deserve an apology, Axel does. They have more words and more tension. Miz says if Angle had nothing to do with last week’s attack by Braun, then why did he put Braun on Team RAW the very next day? Angle says they had nothing to do with each other and Braun deserves to be on Team RAW. Angle says Braun is one hell of a negotiator because he had to promise Braun one thing. Miz wonders what that is. A match… against Miz. Fans pop. Miz drops to his knees and begs but Angle leaves as his music plays.

– We see Elias walking backstage. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)