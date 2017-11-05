WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/4/17 – Barcelona, Spain

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) defeated Aiden English and Rusev & The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (w/Xavier Woods)

2. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) defeated The Bludgeon Brothers (Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) and The Colons (Epico and Primo)

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens

5. Four-on-Three Handicap Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn and Sin Cara

7. Non-Title Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

