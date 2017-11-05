WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/5/17 – Cardiff, Wales
1. Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe
2. Asuka defeated Mickie James
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Jason Jordan defeated Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Bo Dallas
4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
5. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews
6. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)
7. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz (w/Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) defeated Matt Hardy
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, and Sheamus
