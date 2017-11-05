WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/4/17 – Minehead, England
1. Finn Bálor defeated Samoa Joe
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, Jason Jordan, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows
3. Asuka defeated Mickie James
4. Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) defeated Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
6. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)
7. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz (w/Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) defeated Matt Hardy
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Triple H defeated Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, and Sheamus