WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/4/17 – Largo, Florida

1. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Ealy Brothers (Gabriel and Uriel Ealy)

2. Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Belair

3. Kassius Ohno defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

4. Roderick Strong defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Fatal Four-Way Match

Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Fabian Aichner

7. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight)

8. Non-title Match

Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami

