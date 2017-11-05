WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/4/17 – Largo, Florida

Nov 5, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Ealy Brothers (Gabriel and Uriel Ealy)

2. Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Belair

3. Kassius Ohno defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

4. Roderick Strong defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Fatal Four-Way Match
Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Fabian Aichner

7. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight)

8. Non-title Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal