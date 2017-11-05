WRESTLE-1 “Autumn Bout 2017 – Day 1” Results – 11/5/17 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Masayuki Kono and Shuji Kondo defeated Tugutaka Sato and Shunsuke Sayama
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NOSAWA Rongai, MAZADA, and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Kaz Hayashi, Jon Tonsho, and Fuminori Abe
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jiro Kuroshio, Koji Doi, and Andy Wu defeated Yusuke Kodama, Seigo Tachibana, and Drunk Andy
4. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Manabu Soya and Ganseki Tanaka
5. WRESTLE-1 Result Championship
Takanori Ito (c) defeated Daiki Inaba
6. Loser WRESTLE-1 Exile Match
Masayuki Mitomi and Rionne Fujiwara defeated Soma Sumeragi and Hajime
7. WRESTLE-1 Cruiser Division Championship
Seiki Yoshioka (c) defeated Kenshin Chikano
8. WRESTLE-1 Championship
Shotaro Ashino (c) defeated Kumagoro