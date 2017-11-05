This Day In Wrestling History – November 5th

1963 – Jackie Fargo & Mario Milano defeat Karl & Skull Von Stroheim, to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1974 – Ken Mantell defeats Wrestling Pro, to become the undisputed NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

1979 – Jim Garvin & Herb Calvert defeat Oki Shikina & Sugar Bear Harris, to win the Tri-State Wrestling United States Tag Team Championship.

1990 – Terry Funk defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – Hiroshi Hase & Keiji Mutoh defeat Rick Steiner & Scott Norton (subbing for the injured Scott Steiner), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

1991 – The Young Pistols (Steve Armstrong & Tracey Smothers) defeat The Patriots (Todd Champion & Firebreaker Chip) to win the WCW United States Tag Team Championship (aired on WCW Main Event on December 15th).

1994 – ECW November to Remember is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, in front of 1,000 fans.

– J.T. Smith defeats Hack Meyers.

– The Pitbulls (#1 & #2) defeat The Bad Breed (Axl & Ian Rotten).

– 2 Cold Scorpio defeats Mr. Hughes.

– Tommy Dreamer defeats Tommy Cairo.

– Dean Malenko defeats The Tazmaniac.

– Shane Douglas defeats Ron Simmons, to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeat Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

– Chris Benoit vs. Sabu ended in a no-contest.

– Chris Benoit vs 2 Cold Scorpio ended in a double count-out.

1997 – The J-Crown is retired, after the World Wrestling Federation demands the return of their Light Heavyweight Championship. At the time, the title was held by Shinjiro Otani. The title had been defended in NJPW and the Universal Wrestling Federation in Mexico. Otani returns the Light Heavyweight Championship to the WWF and vacates the other titles that made up the J-Crown. The only title Otani holds on to is the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – The final ECW November to Remember event is held in Villa Park, Illinois, in front of 4,600 fans.

– Simon Diamond & Johnny Swinger defeat Christian York & Joey Matthews.

– Kid Kash defeats CW Anderson.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Amish Roadkill, Danny Doring, and Spike Dudley defeat Hot Commodity (Chris Hamrick, Julio Dinero & EZ Money).

– Nova defeats Chris Chetti, in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ Match.

– Balls Mahoney & Chilly Willy defeat Da Baldies (Angel & Tony DeVito), in a Flaming Tables Match.

– Rhino defeats New Jack, to retain the ECW World Television Championship.

– The FBI (Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke) defeat The Unholy Alliance (Yoshihiro Tajiri & Mikey Whipwreck) to retain the ECW Tag Team Titles. Whipwreck suffered an injury during the match, so Super Crazy came out to tag with Tajiri

– In a Double Jeopardy Match, Steve Corino defeats Justin Credible, Jerry Lynn, and The Sandman, to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – On RAW, The Rock defeats Chris Jericho, to win the WCW Championship. Also, Test defeats Edge, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

2005 – Akira Taue defeats Takeshi Rikio, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – WWE Cyber Sunday, a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Cincinnati in front of 7,000 fans. This was an interactive pay-per-view, where the fans voted for certain aspects of the matches. The results were revealed live on the show. Side note – to date, this is the last pay-per-view WWE has held in Cincinnati.

– Super Crazy defeats Rob Conway (dark match).

– Umaga defeats Kane. The fans voted for Umaga’s opponent

– Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG) defeat Charlie Haas & Viscera, Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch, and The Highlanders (Robbie & Rory McAllister), in a Texas Tornado Match. The fans voted for the stipulation.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Carlito, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The fans voted for Hardy’s opponent.

– Rated RKO (Edge & Randy Orton) defeat D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) with Eric Bischoff as special guest referee (voted by the fans).

– In a Lumberjill Match, Lita defeats Mickie James, to win the vacant WWE Women’s Championship. The fans voted for the stipulation.

– Ric Flair & Roddy Piper defeat The Spirit Squad (Kenny & Mikey), to win the World Tag Team Championship. The fans voted for Flair’s partner.

– In a Triple Threat Champion of Champions Match, King Booker defeats WWE Champion John Cena, and ECW Champion Big Show, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The fans voted for whose title would be on the line; King Booker’s World Heavyweight Championship received the most votes.

2008 – Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeat Togi Makabe & Toru Yano, to win New Japan’s G1 Climax Tag League.

2009 – Adam Firestorm dies from an apparent suicide at the age of 32. He was a 2-time NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Champion, and 1-time NWA/ECCW Heavyweight Champion.

2011 – In a No Disqualification Match, Tiffany Roxx defeats Tasha Simone, to win the NWA World Women’s Championship.

2016 – In a Four-Way Elimination Match, Brody King defeats Ju Dizz, Styker, and The Super Beast, to win the APW/GRPW Young Lions Cup.

2016 – KUSHIDA defeats Bushi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Also, EVIL defeats Katsuyori Shibata, to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHAY TO: Former WWE developmental talent Jackson Andrews (38 years old); current NXT Tag Team Champion, from SAnitY, Alexander Wolfe (31 years old); current Plymouth Wrestling Alliance Heavyweight Champion, Eddie Ryan (31 years old); European indie wrestler Kate ‘Moxie’ Neumann (28 years old); 3-time Steel City Wrestling Tag Team Champion, Frank Stalletto (age unknown); indie wrestler Francisco Ciatso (42 years old); former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Scot Summers (39 years old); 2-time DDT Extreme Champion, Super Sasadango Machine (40 years old); former Mexican National Women’s Champion, Neftali (47 years old); and current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Sienna (30 years old).

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)