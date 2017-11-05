Several private photos of Raw ring announcer JoJo leaked online

Raw ring announcer JoJo is the latest WWE star to have her private photos leaked online.

Over a dozen photos, most of them snapped in hotel rooms and including full nudity, were published this weekend. The photos were all selfies, with the majority standing in front of a mirror. It’s not clear how old these photos are.

JoJo, who is now dating Bray Wyatt, joins a growing list of female Superstars whose personal pictures were hacked. In the past, Charlotte Flair, Paige, Maria Kanellis, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, and others all found their pics online.





