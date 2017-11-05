NJPW Power Struggle 2017 Results – 11/5/17 – Osaka, Japan – Chris Jericho Appears, Challenges Kenny Omega for WK 12

Pre-show Match:

David Finlay defeated Katsuya Kitamura

1. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated CMLL (Dragon Lee and Titan)

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Hirai Kawato defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Togo Makabe defeated Bullet Club (Cody, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens)

4. Super Jr. Tag Tournament 2017 Final Match

Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) defeated Super 69 (ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi)

-After the match, The Young Bucks challenged Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Gedo) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi)

-NJPW announces that the next show in the United States will be called Strong Style Evolved and will take place on March 25, 2018 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

6. NEVER Openweight Championship – Bullrope Death Match

Minoru Suzuki (c) defeated Toru Yano

7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay (c)

-After the match, KUSHIDA comes out to challenge Scurll, Ospreay tells him off, Hiromu comes out in protective gear and finally gets to speak on the mic, challenging Scurll. Scurll answers that he’ll defend against all three of them.

8. IWGP United States Championship Match

Kenny Omega defeated Beretta

-Kenny Omega triumphantly remarks that it’s about time for someone to come out and challenge for his title, but no one does. He’s about to leave before the lights go out, and on the video screen appears Chris Jericho. He states that Kenny keeps falsely calling himself the best in the world when he isn’t, and challenges him for Wrestle Kingdom 12 in the Tokyo Dome.

9. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Kota Ibushi

After the match, The Switchblade is revealed to be Jay White, who enters in all black gear and attacks Tanahashi, leaving him laying with a knife necklace placed on his chest.

