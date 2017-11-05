Long time female wrestler retires from the ring

On March 17, 2017, Manami Toyota, 46, announced that she would retire from professional wrestling on November 3 with her final match at a special thirty-anniversary show in Japan. Toyota’s retirement event featured a series of one-minute time limit matches, which Toyota finished with a record of 12 wins, 29 draws and 10 losses. Toyota then had her retirement match with no time limit against her hand-picked successor, Tsukasa Fujimoto, which she won with the Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex. However, Toyota demanded a rematch and went on to defeat Fujimoto again with the Japanese Ocean Queen Bee Bomb. Toyota and Fujimoto then had a third match, where Fujimoto was victorious with Toyota’s own Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex, bringing Toyota’s thirty-year career to an end.

