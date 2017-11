Limitless Wrestling “Hybrid Moments” Results – 11/3/17 – Portland, Maine

*OH BOY*

Ace Romero defeated Sami Callihan

*Womans Dream Match*

Jordynne Grace defeated Jessicka Havok

*Madness*

Josh Briggs defeated Darby Allin

*Tag Team War*

The Thick Boys (John Silver and Jay Freddie) defeated The Maine State Posse (DangerKid and Alexander Lee)

*Innovators*

Matt Cross defeated Petey Williams

*First Time Ever*

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Jonathan Gresham

*Cam Zagami’s “American Grit” Open Challenge*

Chris Dickinson defeated Cam Zagami

*First Time Ever*

Christian Casanova defeated Ethan Page

*Six Woman Scramble*

Terra Calaway defeated Skylar, Willow Nightingale, Davienne, Kennedi Copeland, and Ashley Vox

*Grudge Match*

JT Dunn vs. Anthony Greene (Double Countout)

