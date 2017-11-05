Impact Wrestling returns to PPV tonight with Bound for Glory

Nov 5, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Live from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Canada, Impact Wrestling presents its biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory. The full card is as follows: Eli Drake vs Johnny Impact for the Impact Global title; Trevor Lee vs Dezmond Xavier vs Garza Jr vs Matt Sydal vs Petey Williams vs Sonjay Dutt in a six-way match for the Impact X Division title; Ohio Versus Everything vs LAX in a 5150 Street Fight for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Sienna vs Allie vs Gail Kim in a three-way match for the Impact Knockouts title; Moose and Stephan Bonnar vs King Mo and Lashley in a six sides of steel match; Abyss vs Grado in a Monster’s Ball match with the stipulation that if Grado loses his U.S. working visa will be terminated by Impact; and Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III, and James Storm vs El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano, and Texano in a six-man tag match.

