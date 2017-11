Chris Jericho to face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

Wrestle Kingdom 12 Line Up so far….

Okada vs. Naito IWGP Championship

Tanahashi vs. Jay White IWGP IC Championship

Omega vs Jericho IWGP U.S. Championshp

Scurll vs Ospreay vs KUSHIDA vs Hiromu IWGP Jr. Championship

SHO & YO (Ropongi Vice 3k) vs The Young Bucks IWGP Jr Tag Championships

K.E.S. vs winners of the World Tag League IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Championships

